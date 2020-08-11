Trends.vc
Discover new markets and ideas
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Dru Riley
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Trends.vc launched 6 months ago. And many asked... "Where's the Product Hunt launch?" Short answer: I was nervous. Still nervous. But... We're here now! Thanks to Hiten Shah, Indie Hackers, ZT1, Founder Summit, Visualize Value, Type House, Compound Writing, Everything Marketplaces, and many more. 6 months, 7k+ subscribers, 200+ Pro Members later. Whether you're a subscriber, Pro, or just finding out about Trends.vc... Would love to hear from you? 😃
Upvote (3)Share
Been a Pro subscriber of trends now for a couple of months, big fan of Dru's work here. As an ideas guy, I love to quickly get updated on so many interesting takes on ways things are being made, shared and consumed...and Trends.vc is my go to spot. Each weekly report has brought me some value in a different way. + Dru is a great guy who clearly cares about what he is sharing with all his subscribers so definitely worth checking it out. Great work to see you here Dru and can't wait to see how this develops over the next couple of years...no pressure :)
Upvote (2)Share
Pro subscriber here and love what Dru is doing. The bullet format is perfect to quickly get your head round the ideas. And tons of supporting links and references when you want to get deeper into a topic. I’d highly recommend subscribing 😀
Hey @paul_metcalfe — Thanks for being there from the beginning. Inspired by the consistent value in StartupResources.
There are few newsletters that hit my inbox that make me stop what I'm doing and read them. I do this because I know I'll be smarter by the end and able to do my at least 20% better because of it. It's that good!
@newyspeaks Thanks Dan! So glad you get value from it. 🙏
Fan of Dru's work. Every pro report is a gem. Go for it.
@utsav_786 Thanks so much Kumar!