Trends Everywhere

Yonatan Wolowelsky
Maker
Hello hunters! I made this tool for my own needs while making online keyword research. I've always been a heavy user of google trends, and I've realized I might discover more keyword trends by simply attaching a trends chart for every search I make on google. Since then I've realized: Climate engineering is declining, remote work is on a rise (though past its peak) and I'm not the only smart-ass who though about buying Boeing stocks. Share in the comments what you found out by using this tool! I'd love to add this to the website :) How this works: On every search on make the extension calls google trends and renders a nice-looking chart with the data returned. And no, I don't track any of your data (feel free to inspect the code). Would love to hear what you think and how this could be improved!
