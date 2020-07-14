  1. Home
Trends Everywhere

The easiest way for data people to track internet trends

Never miss a trend!
The easiest way for data-driven people to track current Internet trends. Add a beautiful keyword trends chart to every search you make on the web.
Trends Everywhere allows you to track trends any time you search something on google.
Yonatan Wolowelsky
Maker
Hello hunters! I made this tool for my own needs while making online keyword research. I've always been a heavy user of google trends, and I've realized I might discover more keyword trends by simply attaching a trends chart for every search I make on google. Since then I've realized: Climate engineering is declining, remote work is on a rise (though past its peak) and I'm not the only smart-ass who though about buying Boeing stocks. Share in the comments what you found out by using this tool! I'd love to add this to the website :) How this works: On every search on make the extension calls google trends and renders a nice-looking chart with the data returned. And no, I don't track any of your data (feel free to inspect the code). Would love to hear what you think and how this could be improved!
