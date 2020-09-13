discussion
Hello Hunters! We are delighted to introduce you to Trendin. It’s a simple tool that alerts you as soon as a specified term is mentioned on Linkedin. Even if that word has not been tagged or is not a hashtag. 1 - Set up to ten terms that you want to track on Linkedin 2 - Trendin notifies you about new mentions every day 3 - Trendin also indicates the level of influence of the author of the mention Trendin makes sure you don’t miss any business opportunities and lets you control your brand image on Linkedin. Context: Trendin was created by Linkalyze, the influence analysis tool on Linkedin. We have, therefore, integrated its algorithm to assess the influence, positive or negative, of a post’s author. Product hunt discount: Sign up today using this code 0b89GvUR and get a lifetime 50% discount on the sales plan, including 10 terms and Slack integration. Ends tomorrow. https://chrome.google.com/websto...
