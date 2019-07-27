Deals
Trello Bookmark
Store your bookmarks as Trello Cards
Trello Bookmark lets you easily add a cards to the Trello board of your choice straight from the browser.
Trello + GTD = Trello Bookmark
You know, I hate routine. But one of the greatest things about being a programmer is that you can automate your routine. ___ As bequeathed by David Allen, in his brilliant GTD: "Put everything out needless of your head to keep it clean and concentrated."
Marat Dospolov
Feedback and feature requests are welcome
Ангеліна Васильєва
Use it for a while. Best Trello plugin!
Marat Dospolov
@anhelina
thank you :)
