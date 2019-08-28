Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Jelle Bekirovic
Hi Producthunt guys, I'm excited to launch TreeClicks today. TreeClicks is a shopping browser extension that receives advertising fee 💰 for bringing you in as a customer and uses it for planting trees 🌲 for free! Features: 🌐 Free Chrome / Firefox plugin 🌳 We use the majority of our advertising fee to plant trees in India. 🛍️ Shopping prices remain the same ❓ Why is this necessary? Deforestation currently accounts for more that 10% of the global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Since e-commerce is trillion dollar economy, if everybody were to use TreeClicks, enormous amounts of forests could be planted 🌳🌲🌴. We can't stop you from shopping, but you can help us planting trees for free!
UpvoteShare