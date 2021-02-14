Discussions
Tree.fm 🌲
Tree.fm 🌲
Tune into forests from around the world
Music
Audio and Voice
People around the world recorded the sounds of their forests, so you can escape into nature, while in lockdown or unable to travel. Use this site to chill, meditate or do some digital shinrin-yoku.
2h ago
Chris Messina
Another immersive ambient digital audio experience.
2h ago
michal malewicz
This is a beautiful idea ❤️
1h ago
