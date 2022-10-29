Products
Treblekey
Ranked #11 for today
Treblekey
Musical exercises for beginner musicians
Treblekey is a website with musical exercises and resources for beginner musicians. It has sections for learning how to navigate the guitar fretboard, for ear training and for generating random notes to play.
Launched in
Music
by
Treblekey
About this launch
Treblekey
Musical exercises for beginner musicians
0
reviews
1
follower
Treblekey by
Treblekey
was hunted by
Jessy
in
Music
. Made by
Jessy
. Featured on October 30th, 2022.
Treblekey
is not rated yet. This is Treblekey's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#213
Report