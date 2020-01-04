Discussion
armel beaudry kembe
Maker
Hi ProductHunt peeps! Happy New Year 🎉🎉🥳🥳!!!! I am excited to share our app with the community. Trebble FM lets you stay up-to-date with all the topics that are essential to you in just a few minutes per day. The app brings all your favorite sources in one place and allows you to consume their content in one normalized audio format we called shortcast. What's a shortcast? Well, a shortcast is... you guessed it ... a very short podcast. It is usually 2 to 3 minutes long and published daily. With the Trebble FM app, you can now easily and effectively get caught up while you get ready in the morning or while you are driving to work since you don't have to look at a screen to consume the content. Here is how to get up and running with the app once you've downloaded it: 1. First thing first, sign-up for an account 2. Next, you'll need to build your shortcast feed: You can browse shortcasts by category and subscribe to the ones you would like to add to your feed. 3. Once you are done building your feed, you can just press the play button in your subscription page to get caught up. Every day, your feed will be updated with new shortcasts to listen to from your subscriptions. You'll learn everything you need to know for the day in just few minutes each day. Any feedback, questions, or suggestions, please drop it here in the comments. Looking forward to hearing what you all think! A big thank you to Chris (@chrismessina) for hunting us! p.s: Want to start your own shortcast, you can do it for free with Trebble too. Learn more at https://www.trebble.fm/for-creators
