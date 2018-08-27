Travelstop makes it super easy to manage your business trips, automate your expense reporting, and provide meaningful insights to business owners.
💼 Search and book flights and hotels in minutes
💵 Automated expense reporting to improve productivity
📊 Data-driven insights for better visibility
Around the web
Travelstop, a platform that aims to simplify business travels, gets US$1.2M seed fundingSingapore-based SaaS platform Travelstop helps users book business travels and process their expenses
e27
Travelstop, a platform that aims to simplify business travels, gets US$1.2M seed fundingSingapore-based SaaS platform Travelstop helps users book business travels, and process their expenses Singapore-based traveltech startup Travelstop was launched today with a US$1.2 million seed funding round led by venture capital (VC) firm SeedPlus and an undisclosed US-based travel-focussed VC firm
Yahoo
Travelstop brings business travel management to SMEs and startups in Southeast AsiaTravelstop is a new startup in Singapore that aims to bring the benefits of business travel management to SMEs and other smaller companies in Southeast Asia. The company launched its product today after being founded in November 2017 by three entrepreneurs who worked at TravelMob, the Singapore sta...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.