Home
Product
travelAide
travelAide
Rate hospitals & agencies with pay insights for med pros
travelAide is an app for medical professionals to leave reviews & ratings for hospitals, including medical-specific info & review staffing agencies, with pay transparency.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Tech
+1 by
travelAide
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Expo
2,029 upvotes
Used expo tools to build, launch and update this product.
Firebase
3,406 upvotes
Great product used it to create accounts and store user data.
Vexo
120 upvotes
I use Vexo for analytics to see what features our customers like and which features they use the most
About this launch
travelAide
Rate hospitals & agencies with pay insights for med pros
travelAide by
travelAide
was hunted by
Kharl Mccatty
in
Android
,
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
. Made by
Kharl Mccatty
. Featured on April 20th, 2024.
travelAide
is not rated yet. This is travelAide's first launch.
