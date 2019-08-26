Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Travel Shoes by BauBax

Travel Shoes by BauBax

Made from Coconut Coir, Natural Latex, Merino Wool, Bamboo

Our Travel Shoes are made from a perfect balance of natural materials - Coconut Coir, Natural Latex, Merino Wool and Bamboo, to provide support and durability while keeping your feet cool and comfortable during travel.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment