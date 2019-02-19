Log InSign up
Travel Scams

Crowdsourced list of travel scams🌎😓

Crowdsourced list of travel scams people are likely to encounter when they travel

  • Kevin Coleman
    Kevin Coleman
    Pros: 

    It’s easy to review scams by country

    Cons: 

    Needs more content

    I’m curious about monetization strategies

    Kevin Coleman has used this product for one week.
Julio LopezMaker@piscolomo · Trying to build the next funny thing
Hey Product Hunters! Today I'm excited to finally share Travel Scams with you. I made this app to help people knowledge about scams they're likely to encounter when they travel so they can explore the world without someone ripping them off. Even the most seasoned traveller has stories of being ripped off and it’s obvious that newbies may be singled out as easy targets for crime 😦 So if you got scammed in the past, your experience would be very helpful for everyone thinking to travel and I hope your story can be reached by many people. Knowledge is power! The more people that know about these scams, the less likely they’ll fall for them. Let me know what you think! ✌️
