Translate Me

Smart Text, Voice & Camera Translator

THE BEST TRANSLATION TOOL & DICTIONARY 💯
- Free text translations in 100+ languages
- Take photos to translate instantly or choose from your gallery
- Realtime voice translation
- Smart conversation translation
- Phrasebooks of 50+ languages for travelling
Discussion
Jane House
absolutly recommended
Lieu Dang
Maker
@jane_house Love your comment!
Lieu Dang
Maker
Hi PH, I'm Lieu from the Translate Me Team. I'm happy to share with you this awesome app for translating in realtime. This app is available for Android & iOS devices and FREE! Here are the highlights: - Free text translations in 100+ languages - Take photos to translate instantly or choose from your gallery - Realtime voice translation using voice recognition technology - Smart conversation translation. The app helps you communicate with everyone without barriers in all parts of the world. - Phrasebooks of 50+ languages for travelling with 1500+ most common phrases for each language. Please try and let us know your feedback!
Kay Tladi
Seems interesting. Will try.
Lieu Dang
Maker
@kaytladi21 Great! Thank you very much!
Jane House
thats great, sounds practical
Lieu Dang
Maker
@jane_house Thank you!!! Give it a try ;)
Kay Tladi
Seems to be working nicely. If you could remove the step that requires the user to tell the program from and to which language they're translating from then you've hit the jackpot and I suspect that this would need real-time analysis and a whole lot of machine learning...but if you get that right then this tool could be great. I can imagine upcoming AR glasses like nReal using the camera feature in real-time while you walk in foreign city, or the audio recording one for that matter. Otherwise it's an enjoyable piece of software.
