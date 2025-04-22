Launches
Transkriptor 2.0
This is a launch from Transkriptor
See 1 previous launch
Transkriptor 2.0
From speech to insights – transcribes, summarizes & analyzes
Transkriptor is your AI-powered note-taking and transcription tool — now smarter and faster with its latest version. Capture conversations, generate summaries, and extract insights effortlessly.
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
Transkriptor
Transcribe speech to text
4.67 out of 5.0
Transkriptor 2.0 by
Transkriptor
was hunted by
Şiyar Işık
in
Productivity
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Şiyar Işık
,
Berkay Kınacı
,
Arif Emre Kiraz
,
Serra Serdiyol
,
Gokce Gokcen
and
Cem Özdündar
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
Transkriptor
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2024.