This is the latest launch from TransferChain
See TransferChain’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TransferChain on Web
TransferChain on Web
Secure & private cloud storage & file sharing
Visit
Upvote 69
60% OFF for 12 Months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
🔐🗝 Client-side end-to-end encryption
✂️ File splitting – each file is split
☁️ Distributed cloud
⛓ Blockchain authorization
0️⃣ Zero-knowledge
📁 Upload & Share any file type
⚡ Blazing Fast Upload & Downloads
✈ Easy to use
Launched in
Productivity
Privacy
Web3
by
TransferChain
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
TransferChain
Blockchain-based Secure & Private file sharing for everyone
28
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
TransferChain on Web by
TransferChain
was hunted by
Ozan Yalçın
in
Productivity
,
Privacy
,
Web3
. Made by
Ozan Yalçın
,
Mert Baser
,
Tuna Ozen
,
Berke Sipka
,
Esra Turan
,
Omer Ozdemir
,
Nisanur Encku
,
Zeynep Çakır
,
Abdulkadir DİLSİZ
,
Ipek Gorgen
,
Onur Cevik
,
Fatih Ocak
,
Nazli Celebi
and
Doğukan Tezcan
. Featured on December 26th, 2023.
TransferChain
is rated
5/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on April 4th, 2023.
Upvotes
69
Comments
28
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report