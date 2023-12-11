TransferChain on Web

60% OFF for 12 Months • Free Options Discuss Collect Embed Share Stats

🔐🗝 Client-side end-to-end encryption

✂️ File splitting – each file is split

☁️ Distributed cloud

⛓ Blockchain authorization

0️⃣ Zero-knowledge

📁 Upload & Share any file type

⚡ Blazing Fast Upload & Downloads

✈ Easy to use