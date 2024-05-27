Launches
Transactional.dev
Transactional.dev
Next level PDF generation tool for devs
Transactional.dev - the ultimate relief for developers tired of tedious PDF generation. Combine the power of Mailgun, VS Code, TailwindCss, Google Fonts and Chromium to effortlessly create, manage, and distribute stunning PDFs.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Maker Tools
by
Transactional.dev
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
4,958 upvotes
Allows us to create templates at the speed of light 🔦
About this launch
Upvotes
41
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
