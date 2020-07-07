Traitstack

Discussion
Pietari and I challenged ourselves to create a new set of psychometric tools as we both didn't like the closed nature of psychometric tooling and felt that the experience for users could be much better. After late nights of gaming and tinkering, 12 months later here we are 😅 It's really been a passion project for both of us now, and we hoped that the use of imagery can help the assessments be more approachable and inclusive. We developed two tools: 1) A big 5 measure of personality that outputs a report with a persona profile, big 5 personality factor breakdown, career fit and mismatch suggestions, strengths and development areas, as well as the ability to compare your profile directly with your friends. Interestingly, our initial analyses showed that 0 language or image only applications of the tool behaved very similarly to word based tools, so this is very exciting and I can't wait to conduct/partner with academia to conduct more robust research in this area. 2) A RIASEC based career profiling tool based on Holland's Codes or Inventories that is very popularly used in US university, high-school and vocational work in general around the world. It neatly plugs into an API provided by O*Net (worlds largest job classification database maintained by the US Labor Department) and produces job matches and easy on the eye job profiles. Ultimately, we started with the goal to create more inclusive and engaging experiences to ensure all individuals receive great insight on their personality tendencies to hopefully improve how they understand themselves, their potential and how to relate to each other. ps. Note we use email or social login to sign in to allow users to keep their results, retry the assessment and invite their friends to compare their profiles. If you're uncomfortable signing in with your real details or not looking to add your friends to compare profiles you're welcome to enter bogus data or use a temp mail service. A lot of the fields are not required.
The non-language or scale bound nature of the ‘questions’ is really unique! As a user I felt that my individuality was unbridled comparative to the constricted nature Of traditional psych tools. The profile was bang on, very much me and delivered in a fresh, user friendly and meaningful way. To top it off with the new career toll is just brilliant. I wish I had this when I was in school and considering my future!!
