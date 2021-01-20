  1. Home
  2.  → Trainn

Trainn

A new way to create professional product walkthrough videos.

#3 Product of the DayToday
Trainn helps SaaS companies accelerate product adoption with product walkthrough videos and training academies for users.
With better product education leads to better onboarding and decreases time to value of your product leading to higher retention.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment