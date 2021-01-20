Deals
Trainn
A new way to create professional product walkthrough videos.
Trainn helps SaaS companies accelerate product adoption with product walkthrough videos and training academies for users.
With better product education leads to better onboarding and decreases time to value of your product leading to higher retention.
