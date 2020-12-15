Tradologics Developer Preview

discussion
Ran Aroussi
MakerFounder @ Tradologics. Creator of things
Hello Hunters! 👋 My name is Ran and I’m the founder of Tradologics, a cloud platform for trading stocks, ETFs, Futures, Forex, and Crypto. The platform goal is to give traders (and those who always wanted to trade but haven’t had a chance yet 😜) a chance to focus on their trading logic instead of wasting time on infrastructure. Here’s the thing... Up until now, being a programmatic trader (the only relevant kind in today’s economy), required an unrealistic set of skills, including programming, server administration, database management, devpos, handling steaming data, and a whole lot more. But not anymore! The solution: Tradologics, a one-stop-shop for all traders’ needs. With a technology-first approach, the platform makes trading financial markets accessible to anyone interested, without having to worry about the tedious stuff. All you need is an idea/strategy and you’re good to go 🚀 🥳 ** Notable features ** Some of the cool features you will find on the platform include: ✅ Standardized, universal trading API to trade multiple brokers. ✅ Interval and event-based data push to save you from chasing data. ✅ Serverless trading environments with support for 10 programming. ✅ Move seamlessly from backtesting to live trading - without changing a single line of code. Head over to tradologics.com to learn about our cool features and have a look at our roadmap. We tried to make the platform as flexible as possible, so users are free to choose any feature they need/like or create their own custom combination. Pricing is also simple and transparent - with no commitment or hidden fees. We’re super excited to introduce Tradologics to the PH community and would love to see you have a go! 🚀 ** Meet the Team (and check out the platform) ** Join us today for a live webinar showcasing the platform and take a closer look at the features. Drop by to ask questions or say hi 🙂 Register for the webinar here: https://my.demio.com/ref/n0D5xZ3zOdtCrXUs [10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm UTC / 7pm CET] ** PH Launch Special ** We’re opening up access to the platform as part of a Developer Preview program for a limited time, and making 50 seats available for grabs on a first-come-first-served basis. ⏱ You can sign up by visiting https://tradologics.com - no credit card required. To celebrate our launch on PH we will randomly be giving away 25 cool tshirts - and the chance to win $10,000 in actions for a whole year! So hurry up and subscribe, places are (really) limited and we’re keen to get to know you and show you how to make the most of the Tradologics experience. Thank you for reading this - and a BIG thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us 💜 Looking forward to seeing you onboard 😊 Ran Aroussi Founder @ Tradologics
