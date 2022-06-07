Products
Home
Product
Trading Across Brokerages by Front
Ranked #1 for today
Trading Across Brokerages by Front
All your assets, and all your trades, in one single app 🚀
Free
Stats
No more switching between apps! Now, you can not only see all your assets in one place with Front - you can trade with them as well. Front’s new Trade feature lets you place and monitor your trades, right in the Front app.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Nathalia Hijuelos
in
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Nathalia Hijuelos
and
Alex Fandino
. Featured on June 8th, 2022.
Upvotes
68
Comments
1
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#9
Report