Tractal
Automate business policy creation and management
Tractal enables SMBs and startups to have the compliance of a large corporation. Create and manage the IT, HR, and Legal policies your business needs to enter its next stage of growth.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Legal
,
Human Resources
by
Tractal
About this launch
Tractal
Automate business policy creation and management
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Tractal by
Tractal
was hunted by
Mark Flamme
in
SaaS
,
Legal
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Mark Flamme
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Tractal
is not rated yet. This is Tractal's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#74
