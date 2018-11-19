Trackly - it's Telegram bot which can send notifications about new upvotes and comments on any project from Product Hunt which you subscribe. Just send a link to the project on PH and bot start track it for you.
Now you do not need to refresh the page every minute to see the new number of upvotes.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nikolay SiabrenkoMaker@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
Hello there 👋 🎉 I am built this project in the #24hrstartup challenge. I spent 10 hours on development and have a working product, I did not think that I am capable of such. Thanks, @thepatwalls for such a great event. So about project: When I launched my first project, I refresh the page every 3-4 minutes for seeing new upvotes, it was a little strained. Put 👍 if it's true😄 I created Trackly for solving this problem, now if you launch the project on PH and moved away from the computer you don't need to worry about how my project is there. Just subscribe on the project in Trackly and receive notifications about new updates.
Upvote (2)Share·
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
Like the idea, but when i want to use it it's not reacting... How can we fix this?
Upvote (1)Share·
Nikolay SiabrenkoMaker@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@mane_gharibyan Thanks for using, try enter /start
Upvote (1)Share·
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
@nikolay_siabrenko Did, it's not responding
Upvote (1)Share·
Nikolay SiabrenkoMaker@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@mane_gharibyan Fix it 😃 Thanks.
Upvote (2)Share·
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
@nikolay_siabrenko Also, can i track multiple projects at the same time?
Upvote (1)Share·
Nikolay SiabrenkoMaker@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@mane_gharibyan Yes, you can
Upvote (2)Share·
Mané Karen@mane_gharibyan · PR Specialist, Growth Hacker
Problem solved, thanks a lot 😍
Upvote Share·