Hello everyone, While there are many apps on the App Store that let users track exercise, habits, body weight, or similar things, I never found an app that would let me keep track of all the different aspects that I like to track on daily basis. Doing this using spreadsheets was very inconvenient, so I created TracKit. What makes TracKit different is that it makes it very easy to keep track of completely different things, like health, medications, or the weight of your dog! All in one simple app without having to jump between different apps, and the possibilities of what can be tracked using TracKit are unlimited. Hope you find it useful, and I'd love to know your feedback.
I’ve used this app before to track different things and it works great, but I only have one gripe/question. Is there any way to set a scale? For instance, if I want to track my productivity on a scale from 1-10 can I define my minimum and maximum? Because right now it only shows the highest value I’ve put in and the lowest, so like a high of 8 and a low of 3.
