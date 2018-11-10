Track your progress

This is where you can track your weekly progress and see how it measures up to other startups in the same stage.
Andrew TyeMakerPro@awt · Trying to make things people want
Hey PH, this is a simple tool that is designed to help track progress on a weekly basis. Hopefully seeing how our progress compares will be a good benchmark, and some motivation to keep working!
Nadezhda Kos@nadezhda_kos · Marketing Manager, Sarafan Tech
@awt Hello, Andrew! I like it:) Is it available to create a roadmap here?
Andrew TyeMakerPro@awt · Trying to make things people want
@nadezhda_kos Thank you! A roadmap might be possible...what are you meaning by that?
