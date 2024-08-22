Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Trace
Trace
A time tracker that visualizes your app activity
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Trace is a time-tracking app that helps you understand how you spend your time. It monitors your device activity and presents a color-coded & easy-to-digest timeline of your app usage.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Time Tracking
by
Trace
Ellipsis
Ad
AI Code Reviews & Bug Fixes
About this launch
Trace
A time tracker that visualizes your app activity
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Trace by
Trace
was hunted by
TK
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
TK
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
Trace
is not rated yet. This is Trace's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report