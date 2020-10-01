discussion
Hey Hunters! Trac gives independent artists all of the major record label services, but without the handcuffs or headaches. We use automation and machine learning to streamline most of what independent artists need, without trapping them into a contract forever. Our services fall in three main categories: marketing, finance & analytics. Our marketing services provide: - Music Distribution: We get your music on Spotify, Apple Music, Tik Tok, Instagram and all of the other music streaming services. - Artist Profiles: Low maintenance artist websites that are automatically built and maintained for artists, so they can focus on making music. - Fan Relationship Management: tools that brings artists and fans closer together. . Our financial services provide: - Automated Payouts: the ability to split song ownership with collaborators and automate payouts to everyone. - Timed Agreements: Artists can split ownership for a specific period of time. Our analytics services provide: - Performance Insights: A historical view of all streams, money earned, fan demographics, and more. - Predictive Analytics: Predictions of what future streams & earnings will be and provide optimization recommendations for how to improve. I started Trac because I want to re-imagine the entire music ecosystem. Trac is the music platform that I needed when I was an independent artist back in high school. I want to make things easier for the next generation of artists who dream of a career in the music industry; just as easy as it was for me to pick up a programming book and become a successful engineer. Our mission is to create a stable middle class in music. We believe the artist is the new label, hence why our slogan is “Sign Yourself. Be your own label”. This is just the beginning, join us on this movement by spreading the word! Thank you for your support and we welcome any thoughts or questions!
