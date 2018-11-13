Tovala Steam Oven (2nd gen)

Enjoying a freshly cooked, healthful meal shouldn’t feel like mission impossible. We wanted to make putting a delicious, hot meal made with fresh, real ingredients on the table not just easy, but effortless. So we created Tovala, a revolutionary cooking solution that makes it easy to enjoy delicious, freshly cooked meals without any of the work.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this generation?
David RabieMaker@daviderabie · CEO, Tovala
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron. The new version has been redesigned from the ground up and looks entirely different; has more functionality on the front of the oven itself; a smaller and lighter footprint; and more efficient steam cooking.
David RabieMaker@daviderabie · CEO, Tovala
It’s a big day at Tovala! We’ve been hard at work on the 2nd generation oven since we launched the first version last year —and think this one is improved in every way. Our new oven does all of the same things as our current oven, and now has additional features that were requested by our customers: 1. More control directly on the oven - we’ve added the ability to steam, bake, broil, toast and reheat as well as set the time and temperatures right on the front of the oven. This makes it a more direct replacement for a toaster oven. 2. Our new oven packs the same capacity and power, but it’s 15% smaller and more portable 3. More efficient steam cooking - Our new oven uses and release less steam with the same exceptional cooking results Since launching our 1st generation oven, we’ve also made many other product improvements including: 1. A new library of 60+ Tovala "Chef's Recipes" across breakfast, lunch, dinner & kid-friendly options. Recipes are designed specifically for the Tovala Oven and let users cook with the help of a professional chef by removing the guesswork and ensuring that the oven will cook perfectly 2. Expanded meal ordering options so you can purchase 3, 4, 6, 9 or 12 meals/week 3. We now have at least 2 vegetarian meals and at least 3 gluten free options a week, in addition to high-protein and low-calorie options 4. We've added Weight Watchers smart points to Tovala Meals Our current owners love their Tovala Oven - 96% say Tovala has positively impacted their lives in some way -- including making dinnertime less stressful, eating healthier, and even saving money. We'd love for you to check it out and to share questions, comments and feedback!
