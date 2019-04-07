With the Touch Typer extension, easily practice your typing skills at any time. Perfect for while watching a video, the minimalistic extension allows users to analyze their progress over time through our interactive heat map corresponding to key accuracy!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Ooof, got a little less than I would thought, must work on bringing my speed back up!
Upvote Share·