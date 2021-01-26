discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Illia, Totallib’s co-founder. We all keep different notes for as long as we can remember. When we read books/articles or listen to podcasts, we often want to write things down. Our team tried everything from mind maps to a fashionable Cornell Note-Taking System. But all of it proved ineffective for better thinking. Our brain is a beehive of associations, but we are taught to think linearly. Thus, our knowledge doesn’t accrete to help us discover original thinking. Totallib lets you achieve better, more creative thinking through connected note-taking. Why you should try it? ✍🏻Undistracted writing. Modern apps try to do too much. In Totallib, you open a note and write — just like on paper. Simplicity is the new luxury. ⌘Connected thoughts & notes. Hierarchy kills creativity. Totallib lets link notes between each other, so you can build new ideas on top of them. 🤖 Writing augmented by AI. Writing is a phenomenal tool for thought. However, many people never start writing. Whenever you are stuck on a sentence for hours, an AI writing assistant helps you get through it. Just select the text passage you want to develop, click the button, and explore a novel train of thought. No more writer's block or blank page syndrome. ↑ This one was written by GPT-3! The product is live, so you can request access on our website – https://totallib.com. I’m excited to hear what you all think!
