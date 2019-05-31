Tosin is an opinionated way to start the creation of an npm package. Below are some of its features:
- Continuous Integration
- Eslint + Prettier
- Build system
- Testing Framework Jest configured
- Documentation website ready to be deployed
Floriel Fedry
When creating a package, there are a few things that I find myself setting up every time. Most of those are quite common in javascript development like using eslint and prettier. Others are related to best practices set by GitHub like having a code of conduct, contributing.md... Or by npm with the quality score like setting up continuous integration, specifying the path of files that needs to be uploaded... I decided to share this tool that I'm using as some of you might find it useful as well
