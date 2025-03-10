Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. TOSI
TOSI

TOSI

Towards online space intelligence
Discover Tosi, the innovative alternative to link hubs like Linktree. Create your own digital avatar and showcase your links in a captivating 3D experience, perfect for enhancing your social media bios and websites.
Free
Launch tags:
Social MediaMarketingArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

TOSI gallery image
TOSI gallery image
TOSI gallery image
TOSI gallery image

Built with

About this launch
TOSI
TOSI
Your own persona in a 3D avatar, a 3D Linktree!
56
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TOSI by
TOSI
was hunted by
Ali Al hamwi
in Social Media, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ali Al hamwi
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
TOSI
is not rated yet. This is TOSI's first launch.