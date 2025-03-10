Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
TOSI
TOSI
Towards online space intelligence
Visit
Upvote 56
Discover Tosi, the innovative alternative to link hubs like Linktree. Create your own digital avatar and showcase your links in a captivating 3D experience, perfect for enhancing your social media bios and websites.
Free
Launch tags:
Social Media
•
Marketing
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
TOSI
Your own persona in a 3D avatar, a 3D Linktree!
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TOSI by
TOSI
was hunted by
Ali Al hamwi
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ali Al hamwi
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
TOSI
is not rated yet. This is TOSI's first launch.