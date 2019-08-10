TopTrendBooks
Over 15,000 books ranked everyday using based on Reddit 📚
Hi Producthunters and Bibliophiles! As you might know, Reddit is a great place to hunt for awesome books. The community exchanges book reviews and recommendations in very organic way. But exploring through each posts and comments on Reddit can be quite hectic. TopTrendBooks is designed to help book seekers quickly find the best books from Reddit. We collect over 15,000 books everyday mining 100,000 Reddit posts and comments. Visit our site and you will find various top ranked books by simply scrolling the page! Pro-tips for best TopTrendBooks experience. - Landing page defaults to ALL books within a YEAR. - Click any TAG to apply TAG filter. - SEARCH finds books by matching keyword to Tag, Title, Author, and Book Description. - Book detail page will show Amazon Book Description. - Clicking on Reddit Reference will jump to the associated Reddit page. Each books are pointed based on the following aspects. - Total up-votes on the post (comment) referencing the book. - Number of posts (comments) referencing the book. - Date/time of the book references. Each books are organizes based on the following attributes. - Time Scope: [All, Year, Month, Week] - Book Category: [All, Tech, Comic, Free, Other...] - Sub-Reddit Tag: [Books, Audiobooks, EBooks, SuggestMeABook, Programming, Entrepreneur, ComicBooks, HorrorLit, Fantasy, Science, Manga, Poetry, and +100 more!!]
