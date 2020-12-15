discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel Liebeskind
MakerCo-Founder & CEO, Topia
Hi Everyone! Daniel here, co-founder and CEO of Topia. We’re excited to share a bit about our journey in creating Topia, the spaces we’re enabling, and where we plan to go. 👣 How we got here — We started Topia in March when we wanted a more meaningful way to connect face-to-face in a way that felt fun (and could still be used productively), while also being interactive, and more human. At the beginning of the pandemic, we turned to traditional video conferencing with our communities and quickly grew tired of using business tools to socialize, getting trapped on calls where only the loudest person talks, and….the zoom fatigue was real. We craved a more human way to bring people together, something that more closely resembled getting together in person. ⛓️ Rooms without walls — In Topia, you simply walk around to meet and talk to people. You aren’t confined to a single room where one person talks and everybody else has to listen. Seamlessly move in and out of conversations and experience spontaneous chats, unexpected meetups, and moments of serendipity. 🎨 Fully customize your world — Each world can be fully customized using our library of assets or ready-to-use templates or upload your own art or branding to make it uniquely yours. There is no limit to what you can create in Topia. 🤹♀️ Create interactive experiences — Relationships are built through shared experiences. Topia enables world owners to create fully interactive worlds by adding video, audio, embedding games or websites, or connecting a network of Topia worlds together. 🌎 Come explore with us today — We invite you to explore Topia today. We’re co-hosting a Spatial Media Symposium inside a world that we created just for the PH community. Hear from technology creators that have become space makers; creators from Second Life, General Assembly, Reddit, Ticketmaster, and more. To join, click this link: https://topia.io/producthunt. Topia is currently only available using Chrome browser on a desktop computer. Thanks for checking out Topia! ~Daniel
Share
💜 Topia more than words can convey. Here's been our journey so far... On May 9th, @dliebeskind texted me the link to Topia v0. Within weeks, we’d moved all of our gatherings and community in-world. On May 30th, it became the virtual venue for our engagement party. In June, I hosted my birthday party on/in Topia’s Burning Man demo. Through July, we started creating in-world apps and experiences. In August, we spent a week playing on Topia’s pixelated Playa. By September, we’d started investing in all types of “surreal estate”. In October, we were chased across worlds by Samara from The Ring. In November, my partner and I hosted our 11-day wedding festival in our world. Today, we’re hosting the Spatial Media Symposium entirely in-world. We are so happy and grateful for the endlessly expanding canvas for space creation that Topia enables. ‘World Building Services’ are now our agency’s primary revenue generator and we’re continuing to invest heavily in surreal estate. Today, you can share space with us (https://inc.one), the Topia team, and leaders from Second Life, Reddit, etc. in https://topia.io/producthunt. Come, let’s go for a walk.
@brianswichkow Thank you for hosting and running today's Spatial Media Symposium! It has been a great journey so far - we're excited to create more tools and technology for you to continue building spaces and investing in Topia surreal estate :)
Hi, I’m John Zdanowski, former CFO of Second Life, General Assembly and numerous other startups now profitable or sold. I’m also a Founding Citizen of One Inc Cooperative. I met Topia and Daniel in-world through our community, One Inc Cooperative, and—through it—became a CFO advisor to, and an investor in, Topia. We’ve been gathering in Topia almost every day since. Topia’s basic ability to move around a world from conversation to conversation is simple and elegant. I’ve enjoyed going to events and serendipitously meeting new people during quarantine. The aspect of Topia that I’m the most excited about is the Creator Economy. Soon, Creators will be able to use Topia’s revenue share platform to monetize their worlds, events and artistic creation. I’m grateful for all the space Topia has made and am excited to support the company more and more as it continues to grow!
@johnzdanowski we're lucky to have you on the Topia team. The Creator Economy we're co-creating is going to unlock so much value for artists, programmers and world builders. I grew up a big believer in what you and the Linden Labs team did with Second Life and hope Topia can be an evolution of that dream.
Topia is obvious. And it’s delightful. Back in April, Daniel shared an early version of Topia with the #Quaranteam community. It was an instant hit for our happy hours because it allowed us to communicate naturally, as we would in person. Since then, I've hosted everything from an Oxford alumni reception, to a COVID hackathon, to my best friends’s (super-intergenerational) 40th birthday. And in all cases, Topia causes smiles. You’re a chubby little creature popping a squat at a campfire, or strolling along a river running into friends. And that's WAY better than landing in a flatland of faces a video conference call. (And a guaranteed refreshing reprieve from our now-common enemy of Zoom fatigue.) Yes, it’s a more human way to Zoom. But what gets me excited is that Topia opens up an expansive landscape for designing truly social experiences. Consider the bar raised for online events -- no doubt, invites will be coming to our inboxes very soon!