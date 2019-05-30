Log InSign up
TopHuntFolio

Design gallery of every top hunted product ever.

Get inspiration from every highest upvoted product on Producthunt since 2014, updated daily.
Danny PostmaMaker@dannypostmaa · Founder of Landingfolio.com
Hey Producthunt, happy to be back again! 🔥 TopHuntFolio is design Gallery of every Top Hunted Product. Get inspiration from every highest upvoted product on Producthunt since 2014, updated daily. Disclaimer: Shots are automatically generated. This means some products will definitely be offline or have ugly screenshots. A little story about this project. This month my goal was to learn NodeJS ✅. I had to make an app for a client using Google Sheets as Dashboard. After a while I found out the application needed more than just this so I decided it was time to learn how to make an webapp. All these learnings are combined in TopHuntFolio. How I build it: ✅Fill Google Sheets dashboard with all top hunted products on Producthunt from last 5 years. ✅File auto updates based on =IMPORTXML() ✅Generate screenshots using URLBox.io ✅Export dashboard to JSON using [G](http://gsx2json.com/)SX2JSON ✅Render pages using NodeJS and Handlebars Pretty satisfied with the outcome and a fun project to hack together over the weekend!
Andrey  Azimov
Andrey  Azimov@andreyazimov · AndreyAzimov.com
@dannypostmaa congrats!
