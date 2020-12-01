Top Nine for Instagram 2020

discussion
Kevin Natanzon
Maker
Founder, CreatorKit.com
👋 Hi Product Hunt! 🤗 Super excited to be launching Top Nine again! 👴🏻 For those who don’t know, we launched Top Nine in 2016 as a super simple side project to find your Top Nine Instagram posts of the year, generating a beautiful collage with them. 🥇 The app made it to the #1 spot of the App Store that year, and every year thereafter for the past 4 years. 📈 The #TopNine trend grew into one of the biggest Instagram and Internet trends, where every year, millions of IG users, influencers and celebrities share their Top Nine using our tool. 😻 The trend starts here on Product Hunt, and then it continues to grow until reaching a peak in NYE, which we hope to achieve this year too! 😱 This year we’re making BIG CHANGES! Instead of the old site (TopNine.co), we’re adding Top Nine to the CreatorKit platform. Both on CreatorKit.com/TopNine and on mobile apps. 🤨 What’s CreatorKit? It’s the product we’ve been working for over a year. It’s still invite only (DM if you want an invite!) 🧐 Why making Top Nine part of CreatorKit? We want every Top Nine collage to be branded with CreatorKit, so that there’s no confusion to “What’s the app people use to create their Top Nine?” 🙅🏻♂️ Top Nine’s viral growth has caused dozens of clones to surface. Some users unknowingly download fake clones thinking it’s our app. And we know some of them monetize the app with sketchy methods. 😊 So from now on, Top Nine will always be on CreatorKIt.com/TopNine with many new features integrated to our powerful video editor. 🤳 Now go find which were your Top Nine Instagram moments of this weird 2020! 😉 And keep in mind, the year isn’t over yet, so make these last few days count for your Top Nine. 🚀 Ready to start the #topnine trend? Let’s goooo! 🙏 Thank you to all the Product Hunt community for supporting every weird thing we've built. Special thank you to @chrismessina for hunting! 👨🏻💻 I'll be here all day, so if you have any questions or feedback please let me know on the comments!
BTW, this is @producthunt's Top Nine!
Sheesh what does it say that I only posted EIGHT images to my IG feed in all of 2020?!
Although I'm still pretty proud of this one.