Check Out This Elegant Eco Solution to the Disposable Plastic Toothbrush From reusable water bottles to drinking straws, shopping bags to cups, every day it seems there are new alternatives to the common single-use plastics that ultimately end up in our oceans. And that's a good thing. Overwhelmingly, consumers are becoming more cognizant of the ubiquitous nature of plastics and the impact of a "throw-away" culture.