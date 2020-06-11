Discussion
Amr Sobhy
Maker
👋 Hey folks, so I was messing up with music theory in quarantine, and I ended up creating a game. And it all started with "What key is this music in?"🤔 The key, or tonic, is the tonal home of the song. Think of it as the center of gravity to which the melody and harmony tend to resolve. Understanding of keys is a valuable tool for learning music. It's also essential for harmonizing, mixing, and composing music. This game will challenge you to guess the key of a random song after listening for 30 seconds. You should first make a guess by ear👂. If you give a wrong guess, the game will offer you a virtual piano 🎹 to experiment with, as you would do with your instrument, typically. I'm hoping someone will find this helpful, as much as I did. From musicians, music hobbyists, students, vocalists to anyone doing pitch/ear training! Bonus: If you have any 🎹 MIDI keyboard, plug it in! Tonalify has a synthesized piano layer that should understand and interpret any MIDI keyboard. Limitations: Works in Chrome, Firefox. Should also work fine in Chrome for Android. Doesn't work yet on Safari.
