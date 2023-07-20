Products
tona
tona
The fast & easy way to monitor all your competitors actions
Your competitor monitoring is a huge mess 🤯 - and you know it. So we decided to change it - with tona you know exactly what 🛠 your competitors are doing and when ⏰ they are doing it.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Analytics
+2 by
tona
About this launch
tona
The fast & easy way to automatically monitor your competitor
tona by
tona
was hunted by
Michael Sieb
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Analytics
. Made by
Maximilian Fleitmann
,
Sina Sadegh
,
Eugen Ackermann
and
Uma Patel
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
tona
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is tona's first launch.
