Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Tomaito
Tomaito
AI-generated recipes for customized cooking
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tomaito: The AI-powered recipe app for personalized, creative cooking. Generate custom recipes, adjust ingredients, and enjoy stunning dish images. Simplify grocery shopping and elevate your culinary experience.
Launched in
iOS
,
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tomaito
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Tomaito
AI-Generated Recipes for Customized Cooking 🍅📲
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Tomaito by
Tomaito
was hunted by
Marius
in
iOS
,
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marius
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Tomaito
is not rated yet. This is Tomaito's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report