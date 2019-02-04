Walk through your Twitter follows one by one and go through the painstaking process of cleaning up your timeline. Did you follow this person for thier tweets or because of who they are? Did you follow that person out of social obligation? Are these tweets worth the anxiety?
julius tarngMaker@tarngerine · Designer
Everyone was joking about Konmari for Twitter, but I went ahead and made a tool that helps you do that. It's a tool I made for myself, with some of my personal opinions. The code is open source on Glitch, which I encourage you to remix: https://glitch.com/edit/#!/tokim... The Konmari process is long, and very personal. You'll need to evolve your own framework for what is worth following and what isn't. This tool isn't automated and has no algorithms. It's simply a tool that can help. I worked on this for 3 weeks and I still have only gone through 400 of my 1000 initial follows — so strap in!
Alexandre Mouriec@mrcalexandre · CS @ IUT Lannion | Side-projects Lover
After watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, I wanted to apply the KonMari Method to my life and quickly realized that the method is useful for physical Stuff but also virtual stuff. The method works well to organize your files, your subscriptions and how you spend time on the Internet,... Tokimeki Unfollow is a great way to choose how you spend time on Twitter and who you should follow
