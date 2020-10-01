discussion
Vladimir Esaulov
MakerTech&Product
Hey Product Hunt! Excited about launching our project 😀 A few months ago, almost all of us were locked and I've decided to work on any new idea. So, TikTok was hot and getting a lot of noise every day, (still the same, hah), let's dig into their data deeper aaand that's how "Toki" was born. Here’s a brief overview of Toki's major features: 1. Working with Influencers You are right, we haven't a lot, just a thousand influencers, but you always can add any new TikTok influencer and get details, and right from that moment we will start building his history 2. Trend watching What is growing right now, and what is more important, I think, how fast is growing! 3. Analyze historical data We launch just a couple months ago and haven't long long history, but it's a long journey ;) So, right now, we are trying to find the best market fit and deliver more value for you. Thank you PH community for any help.
