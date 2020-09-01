discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Alex Chernikov
MakerCEO of Gikken, a 4-person indie company
Howdy hunters—exciting update to a legendary app today! Team Gikken purchased the original Tokens after it'd been abandoned some years back. We realized its importance and have been tooling away at the most magnificent revamp we could possibly imagine. There are sooo many differences between Tokens 2 and App Store Connect it's crazy. If you've been sloshing through ASC to manually make codes, you'll be absolutely relieved. Promo codes come with their very own tokn.co redemption links. After you click the in-app + button to fetch codes, you'll be able to share the custom links that instant. Anyone with the link can scoop up a free copy of your app, IAP, or subscription. Tokn.co links are perfect marketing in all sorts of ways. We interviewed other indie devs about how they've been using Tokens. Many folks will be giving away their apps to celebrate the release on Twitter using #TokensGiveaway—be sure to check it out. Oh! And a sincere thank you to everyone who pitched in to make this release happen. To celebrate it together, we're giving away 50 copies of our other app, Breaks for Eyes, worth $250 for free. Claim yours: https://tokn.co/c/Z6cM8bBq Now go forth and spill promo codes from the skies ☔️✨ Put on promo code boots and splash about 🥾💦 Hold out code buckets and collect 'em all!
Share
Upvote (7)
@alex_chernikov Man, this was a ride! Huge thanks to all of the beta testers, who already used Tokens for a couple of months and enabled it to be as good as it got now!
Awesome job with the branding. Logo is very catchy.
@husseinyahfoufi woohoo, thanks!
UpvoteShare
Promo video is 🔥🔥🔥
@vitalyrozhevski thanks!
UpvoteShare