Delight users with instantly-generated promo codes 🎟✨

Add all of your apps for instant code-gen that's better than App Store Connect in every way. Send a beautiful tokn.co landing page for easy code redemption on any device. Boost marketing, PR, CS, and overall app awareness. A simple way to delight users.
'Tokens 2' lets developers generate and manage app promo codes directly on macOS - 9to5MacPromo codes are used by developers to offer a free copy of an app or access to an in-app purchase. These codes are typically generated by Apple's App Store Connect platform, which can be accessed through Safari or any other browser. However, the new Tokens 2 app lets developers to manually generate these promo codes [...]
Making Tokens 2: A tale of app revival and organic launchHow do small, bootstrapped companies launch new products? It depends, but I want to tell about Gikken's journey from buying the iconic Mac app for iOS + macOS developers, to conducting user interviews, to designing a new version from scratch, to deciding on pricing, and to prepping for launch day.
1 Review5.0/5
Alex Chernikov
Maker
CEO of Gikken, a 4-person indie company
Howdy hunters—exciting update to a legendary app today! Team Gikken purchased the original Tokens after it'd been abandoned some years back. We realized its importance and have been tooling away at the most magnificent revamp we could possibly imagine. There are sooo many differences between Tokens 2 and App Store Connect it's crazy. If you've been sloshing through ASC to manually make codes, you'll be absolutely relieved. Promo codes come with their very own tokn.co redemption links. After you click the in-app + button to fetch codes, you'll be able to share the custom links that instant. Anyone with the link can scoop up a free copy of your app, IAP, or subscription. Tokn.co links are perfect marketing in all sorts of ways. We interviewed other indie devs about how they've been using Tokens. Many folks will be giving away their apps to celebrate the release on Twitter using #TokensGiveaway—be sure to check it out. Oh! And a sincere thank you to everyone who pitched in to make this release happen. To celebrate it together, we're giving away 50 copies of our other app, Breaks for Eyes, worth $250 for free. Claim yours: https://tokn.co/c/Z6cM8bBq Now go forth and spill promo codes from the skies ☔️✨ Put on promo code boots and splash about 🥾💦 Hold out code buckets and collect 'em all!
Andrew Liakh
Maker
Founder at Gikken
@alex_chernikov Man, this was a ride! Huge thanks to all of the beta testers, who already used Tokens for a couple of months and enabled it to be as good as it got now!
Hussein Yahfoufi
Awesome job with the branding. Logo is very catchy.
Alex Chernikov
Maker
CEO of Gikken, a 4-person indie company
@husseinyahfoufi woohoo, thanks!
Vitaly Rozhevski
Promo video is 🔥🔥🔥
Alex Chernikov
Maker
CEO of Gikken, a 4-person indie company
@vitalyrozhevski thanks!
