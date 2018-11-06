Tokenbin is a curated list of the startups in the crypto-industry. We're also building a list of resources that will assist blockchain-based projects grow.
Posting a project to Tokenbin is free! However, there are premium options. Use PH50 for a 50% discount on premium items.
Have something of value to offer blockchain startups? Let us know.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Congrats on the launch! 🎉 Super interested in blockchain startups lately, have any that are super interesting?
Antonio CalabreseMaker@acalabrese83 · CMO tokenraise.io / CEO boonle.com
Hey @aaronoleary! I'm interested in seeing what Monarch does --> https://tokenbin.io/listing/mona...
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
@acalabrese83 I'll check them out!
Antonio CalabreseMaker@acalabrese83 · CMO tokenraise.io / CEO boonle.com
@aaronoleary 👍
