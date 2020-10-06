discussion
Igor Piatkov
MakerMaker. Come say Hi 💬
Hi Product Hunters! I’d like to share the idea behind the Toggol app. 🤔 Problem I found myself in a situation when It's not really convenient to ask Alexa to turn on my desk light or power on the kettle in my kitchen. Those situations when somebody sleeps around you, in the middle of the night, you know 😂... 💡 Solution I decided to build an app, which is light, simple, and easy to operate. Ideally, something like a click of a button or two. It should be always on top, so there is no need to open the app directly and find the right switch. So, I’ve built Toggol: 🛠 Features - Cross-platform: MacOS, Windows, Linux; - Customizable single shortcut to access all your smart devices; - User Profile to save all your devices and settings across multiple computers; - Accessible anywhere, so It does not disturb your workflow; - Sits in tray/menubar, so it doesn’t clutter the Taskbar or the Dock. Let me know if you have any questions, I'd love to hear your feedback!
