discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
PJ
Maker
Howdy Hunters 👋 This is PJ, one of the creators at togeto.io. Today, I'm pleased (and super excited) that we're launching our baby, togeto.io, for the first time here on PH! togeto.io is a collaborative web application that lets YouTuber teams work better TOGETHER in planning, collaborating, and organizing their YouTube channels to get more done. togeto.io is great for things like: 😎Design your contents workflow 🙆♂️ Assign tasks to members 👀 Track its progress 😇 Collaborate in real-time ✍️ Log activities 📝 Share extra notes with teams 💪 Boost teams productivities 😇 Organizing YouTube channels, either individually or parting with multiple teams and many more... 🎉 We started on developing togeto.io a few months back when we realized how terrible time consuming for teams synchronization and difficulties of keeping focused when being assigned as a staff in multiple YouTube channels. So that's why the togeto.io was born. We started togeto.io's journey with one goal --- to provide a simple (yet powerful) tool for every Youtuber on earth, helping them easily start their great days with solid plans in mind. Let's look through them and we hope you have great experiences with togeto.io. Still, any feedback you have is much appreciated. Feel free to let us know if there is any feature we should add and how we could improve the current ones. Thank you for your hunting and support
UpvoteShare