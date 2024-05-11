Launches
TodoPal
Ranked #8 for today

TodoPal

Your daily dose of done

Whether you're juggling personal projects, work assignments, or household tasks, TodoPal is designed to keep you one step ahead.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
We couldn't have built this without...
Supabase
Supabase
8,614 upvotes
Used it for our Auth, DB, and Edge functions. It was really nice!
Vercel
Vercel
620 upvotes
Vercel is our go-to cloud infrastructure. It's so easy to get up and running!
About this launch
TodoPal by
TodoPal
was hunted by
Hirad Arshadi
in Productivity, Task Management, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Hirad Arshadi
,
Hossein Shabani
,
darya ebrahimi
and
Arshavir Azarfar
. Featured on May 12th, 2024.
