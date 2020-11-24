discussion
Jesus Ernesto Valdez Almaral
Mobile developer
Hello everyone 👋 I started Todogs 🐶 to learn some things I really wanted to know (Mainly Mobile Development + Machine Learning). It turned out to be a very fun app so I decided to launch it for the world, it's an honor for me to share it here with you. Todogs is a very simple game-like app that works like this: When you see a dog, open your app, take a photo and it will recognize the dog breed among 117 breeds available (More coming each day), the goal is to have them all. You can also share your collection with your friends. Simple but fun. More fun/useful features related with dogs are coming soon, I am analyzing the feedback I get first. Todogs is just available for Android devices for now, you can download it for free here: https://play.google.com/store/ap...
