ToDesktop 2.0

Have been following Dave and ToDesktop for a while now. I love this project!
@braddwyer That's super kind Brad, thank you so much for saying 🙏
I've been using ToDesktop for nearly a year now. This app just keeps getting better and better... Love the new Menubar! Keep up the stellar work 👏
Really love this! We're about to launch our Desktop apps and it took us 2 hours instead of several weeks for our engineering team, no-brainer for us.
• Separating desktop logic from web app logic • Adding browser controls to your Desktop app • Storing data • Adding download links to your website
• Enlarging the menubar window ⚡️ Our JavaScript API We now expose a window.todesktop object and native electron features when your app is being run as a desktop app. This means you can now get electron API access without the extra codebase to manage. 🚨 Badges and Progress Bars on your Icon You can create badges on your dock icon. Here are the docs about how to do it in your app. We even made a neat video on how it all works below (contains Daft Punk 🕺). ⛓ App Protocols and Deeplinks We've also made it possible to use app protocols and deeplinks. This means you can now programmatically launch your desktop application from your website. ✅ A WYSIWYG Button Builder To support the success of our customers, we've added a step-by-step get started checklist, and a no-code builder for embedding your desktop download button And there's a heck of a lot more: • A "Launch at startup" option that lets you specify whether your desktop app should launch when a user starts their computer. • A universal download link that detects what OS your user is own and then delivers the correct installer (.exe on Windows, .dmg on Mac or .AppImage on Linux) • Branded download links which show your app being download from download.yourdomain.com instead of download.todesktop.com. • We are now fully responsive, this means that you can build a desktop app on your mobile phone 🤯 • We added support for creating multiple apps on one user account • MSI Installer which provides an alternative way for you to deploy your desktop app to customers. • And so on... The point is, there's a LOT of new features. I really hope you like it and we'd love feedback on what to improve. A massive thank you to every single one of you who made ToDesktop possible. We wouldn't be where we are without the Product Hunt community, so you have my utmost gratitude 💖