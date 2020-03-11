  1. Home
ToDesktop 2.0

All in one platform for building and releasing desktop apps

ToDesktop is an all-in-one platform for building and releasing desktop apps.
With ToDesktop 2.0, you can:
🛠Convert your web app to a desktop app or menubar app using our app builder
🧩Use our CLI to publish your own Electron app on our managed infrastructure
Dave Jeffery
Maker
Thanks so much Kat 🙌! 👋 Hi hunters! The journey of ToDesktop started here on ProductHunt a year ago and so much has changed since. I’ve moved from working on this part-time to full-time. Two co-founders (Adam and Isaac) have joined me on this crazy adventure and we’ve released two new products: Menubar and CLI. We’re just getting started but here’s a review of ToDesktop 2.0! 🌟 ToDesktop Menubar @rrhoover asked for Menubar support, so we obliged. Now you can convert any web app into a menubar app as well as a desktop app. This gives your customers one-click access to your app at all times. You can even set-up a custom keyboard shortcut to trigger it. 🧩 ToDesktop Command Line Interface A lot of interest came from companies who already had a desktop app built with Electron but didn't want to manage the build/release process. So we built a CLI that allows you to build and publish your existing Electron app with one simple command. Just like that, your Electron app is built with native installers, auto-updates, code signing and crash reports all baked-in. 🖥 New Web Interface To support the new products, the web interface has been completely re-designed. This makes it a lot easier to manage your apps. 🔎 Docs and Recipes To support our power users, we've created a documentation site and how-to guides (we call them recipes) for adding additional functionality to your desktop apps. We currently have guides on: • Sending native notifications
• Separating desktop logic from web app logic • Adding browser controls to your Desktop app • Storing data • Adding download links to your website
• Enlarging the menubar window ⚡️ Our JavaScript API We now expose a window.todesktop object and native electron features when your app is being run as a desktop app. This means you can now get electron API access without the extra codebase to manage. 🚨 Badges and Progress Bars on your Icon You can create badges on your dock icon. Here are the docs about how to do it in your app. We even made a neat video on how it all works below (contains Daft Punk 🕺).
⛓ App Protocols and Deeplinks We've also made it possible to use app protocols and deeplinks. This means you can now programmatically launch your desktop application from your website.
✅ A WYSIWYG Button Builder To support the success of our customers, we've added a step-by-step get started checklist, and a no-code builder for embedding your desktop download button And there's a heck of a lot more: • A "Launch at startup" option that lets you specify whether your desktop app should launch when a user starts their computer. • A universal download link that detects what OS your user is own and then delivers the correct installer (.exe on Windows, .dmg on Mac or .AppImage on Linux) • Branded download links which show your app being download from download.yourdomain.com instead of download.todesktop.com. • We are now fully responsive, this means that you can build a desktop app on your mobile phone 🤯 • We added support for creating multiple apps on one user account • MSI Installer which provides an alternative way for you to deploy your desktop app to customers. • And so on... The point is, there's a LOT of new features. I really hope you like it and we'd love feedback on what to improve. A massive thank you to every single one of you who made ToDesktop possible. We wouldn't be where we are without the Product Hunt community, so you have my utmost gratitude 💖
Brad Dwyer
Have been following Dave and ToDesktop for a while now. I love this project!
Dave Jeffery
Maker
@braddwyer That's super kind Brad, thank you so much for saying 🙏
Michael Fitzgerald
I've been using ToDesktop for nearly a year now. This app just keeps getting better and better... Love the new Menubar! Keep up the stellar work 👏
Elmasry
The pricing is a bit expensive but anyone who tried to build a macOS/win app with electron knows it’s such a painful process and code signing especially for windows is a nightmare. How does code signing work with your service? Do you sign the apps on behalf of your customers?
Paul Bachelier
Really love this! We're about to launch our Desktop apps and it took us 2 hours instead of several weeks for our engineering team, no-brainer for us.
