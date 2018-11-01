Log InSign up
Toddy Sounds

Simple and fun app for toddlers and babies.

It is proven that it is better to show real world images to Your baby instead of drawn ones.

We built an app that helps creating associations between sound, voice and real world image in a simple and fun way.

Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Fun idea, especially for parents, any plans to keep adding more sounds?
Aleksandrs MuravjovsMaker@aleksandrs_muravjovs · Creative developer
@aaronoleary Yes, have plans to add more languages, sounds and images!
