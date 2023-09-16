Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tock 2.0
Tock 2.0

Tock 2.0

Reservations at top restaurants, bars, and wineries

Free
Book reservations, takeout, and unique culinary experiences at restaurants, bars, and wineries around the globe.
Launched in
Wine
Drinking
Entertainment
 by
Tock 2.0
CXassist
CXassist
Ad
Put your inbox on autopilot with AI
About this launch
Tock 2.0
Tock 2.0Reservations at top restaurants, bars, and wineries
0
reviews
12
followers
Tock 2.0 by
Tock 2.0
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Wine, Drinking, Entertainment. Featured on September 17th, 2023.
Tock 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Tock 2.0's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-